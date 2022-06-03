South Florida braces for Tropical Storm Alex: What to expect
A tropical storm warning is in effect in Miami, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach as South Florida braces for its first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.
This tropical system could strengthen to Tropical Storm Alex as it moves toward Florida on Friday.
The storm is forecast to make landfall between Fort Myers and Naples late Saturday morning.
Miami to Vero Beach will see the brunt of the heaviest rain and tropical storm conditions Saturday morning.MORE: Everything you need to know about hurricanes
The biggest threat from this storm is flash flooding. Rainfall rates could reach a whopping 3 inches per hour.
The heaviest rain will target Miami, Naples and West Palm Beach, where residents could see up to 6 to 12 inches of rain.
This excessive rain on top of already saturated soil could cause dangerous flash flooding across Central and South Florida.MORE: NOAA forecasts above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
Gusty winds of 40 to 55 mph are also expected.
But this storm should be fast-moving, leaving Florida by Saturday afternoon.
