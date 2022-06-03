South Florida braces for Tropical Storm Alex: What to expect

A tropical storm warning is in effect in Miami, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach as South Florida braces for its first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

This tropical system could strengthen to Tropical Storm Alex as it moves toward Florida on Friday.

ABC News - PHOTO: Potential tropical cyclone forecast track.

ABC News - PHOTO: Tropical Storm conditions are expected this afternoon and evening across the southern half of Florida with gusty winds, flooding rain, some storm surge, and isolated tornadoes.

The storm is forecast to make landfall between Fort Myers and Naples late Saturday morning.

Miami to Vero Beach will see the brunt of the heaviest rain and tropical storm conditions Saturday morning.

ABC News - PHOTO: By Saturday morning the heaviest rain and tropical storm conditions are moving into Southeastern Florida.

The biggest threat from this storm is flash flooding. Rainfall rates could reach a whopping 3 inches per hour.

The heaviest rain will target Miami, Naples and West Palm Beach, where residents could see up to 6 to 12 inches of rain.

ABC News - PHOTO: Rainfall tonight through Saturday could be up to a foot in some spots.

This excessive rain on top of already saturated soil could cause dangerous flash flooding across Central and South Florida.

Gusty winds of 40 to 55 mph are also expected.

But this storm should be fast-moving, leaving Florida by Saturday afternoon.