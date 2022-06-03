Black Hills Energy performing gas line repairs in Alliance

Omaha, NE – The 43rd Army Band of the Nebraska National Guard will be performing seven concerts as part of their 15-day Annual Training concert tour from July 1-8th. The band will perform concerts in Hay Springs, Fort Robinson, Alliance, Hot Springs, South Dakota; Scottsbluff as part of the Bands on Broadway series; in Chadron for Fur Trade Days and at the Mt. Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota. The concerts will include approximately 90 minutes of music featuring patriotic selections, marches and popular music performed by the 37-member band. The concerts are free and open to the public. All are invited to enjoy an evening of music.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO