ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Black Hills Energy performing gas line repairs in Alliance

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alliance, NE – Starting yesterday, June 2nd Black Hills Energy will be performing gas line...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Box Butte Co. Assessor reminds community about Homestead Exemption

Homestead exemption applications are due in the assessor’s office by June 30. The following link provides information regarding homestead exemption: https://revenue.nebraska.gov/sites/revenue.nebraska.gov/files/doc/pad/info/96-299.pdf. Any questions can be answered by calling 762-6100 or stopping in the office at 515 Box Butte Ave Suite 102 in Alliance.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

43rd Army Band to perform in Panhandle, Hot Springs, Keystone

Omaha, NE – The 43rd Army Band of the Nebraska National Guard will be performing seven concerts as part of their 15-day Annual Training concert tour from July 1-8th. The band will perform concerts in Hay Springs, Fort Robinson, Alliance, Hot Springs, South Dakota; Scottsbluff as part of the Bands on Broadway series; in Chadron for Fur Trade Days and at the Mt. Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota. The concerts will include approximately 90 minutes of music featuring patriotic selections, marches and popular music performed by the 37-member band. The concerts are free and open to the public. All are invited to enjoy an evening of music.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alliance, NE
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
Alliance, NE
Business
Alliance, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Missouri State
Panhandle Post

Alliance FNBO Senior Spartans compete in Black Hills Veterans Classic

The Alliance First National Bank - Omaha Senior Spartans competed in the Black Hills Veterans Classic in Rapid City, June 2-5. The FNBO Spartans went 0-5 in the Tournament. The Spartans fell to the Gillette Riders 7-1 and to the 406 Flyers from Billings, Mt, 9-4 , on Thursday. Alliance matched up against Haswell Construction from Plattsmouth, Ne on Friday and lost a 12-0 decision, then Saturday, The Sturgis Post 33 Titans defeated the Spartan Srs 12-9. Alliance finished the tournament on Sunday falling to the Outlaw Baseball Club from Miles City, Mt, by a 10-7 score. The Senior Spartans see their record now at 6-10.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Upward Bound CSC grant renewed for 5 years, summer program begins

CHADRON – The Upward Bound TRiO grant at Chadron State College has been renewed for five years for nearly $1.5 million, an increase from the last five-year grant cycle, according to Upward Bound Director Heather Barry. Barry, who is starting her third year, said the program will be required to serve 63 students compared to 60 high school students in Chadron, Crawford, and Alliance.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts to host 'Legislative Wrap-Up' Town Halls in Chadron, Lexington

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host town halls in Chadron and Lexington on Wednesday, June 8th. At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts will discuss the historic accomplishments of the 2022 Legislative Session. Among other successes, the Governor worked with the Unicameral to pass the largest tax relief package in Nebraska history, enhance public safety, and strengthen Nebraska’s water resources.
CHADRON, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Hills Energy#Ne
Panhandle Post

Multiple Panhandle agencies respond to Lake Minatare distress calls

On May 29 first responders from many agencies responded to Lake Minatare. The Scotts Bluff County Communications Center received two calls that sounded like different circumstances. The first call, at 3:36 p.m., reported “a 16-year-old male came here and advised he was hit by a tree and is hurting pretty...
Panhandle Post

Poverty In Our Area: Bridges Out of Poverty dinner and conversation

Bridges Out of Poverty uses the lens of economic class and provides concrete tools and strategies for a community to alleviate poverty. Are you interested in learning more about Bridges Out of Poverty, but you don't really have the time to attend day-long workshops? Please join us for dinner and a conversation with Bridges Out of Poverty national facilitator Jim Ott on Wednesday evening, June 8, at West Side Events Center, 2472 County Road 62, Alliance.
ALLIANCE, NE
KELOLAND TV

Oglala man killed in crash on I-90 identified

PIEDMONT, S.D. (KELO) — A man from Oglala has died in a one-vehicle crash on I-90. The crash happened Friday afternoon, about five miles west of Piedmont. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2010 Grand Cherokee was originally driving west on I-90. The SUV then drove off the road to the north, crossed the service road, and vaulted over a beam.
PIEDMONT, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Panhandle Post

2 transported to hospital after Scottsbluff crash

On May 31 at approximately 2:05 p.m. the Scottsbluff Police Department, Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance were called to a two- vehicle rollover accident at the intersection of Highway 26 and 14th Avenue. A northbound 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara failed to yield the right of way to a westbound...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron C-Hill plays role in Mental Health Awareness Month

CHADRON – During May, Chadron residents likely noticed C-Hill looked a little different during the evening. That’s because for the past four years in May, the C on C-Hill has been illuminated for Mental Health Awareness Month. Terri Haynes, Project Manager of the Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education (AWARE) grant with Educational Service Unit 13, said the idea came about during discussions by local AWARE grant leaders.
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Panhandle man arrested for alleged vandalism, terroristic threats

GERING, Neb. -- A Nebraska Panhandle man is facing multiple charges after an incident in Gering. The Gering Police Department says it was dispatched to a vandalism incident after a homeowner said that he had video footage of 42-year-old Eli Aguilar destroying two vehicles, as well as smashing in a window of the homeowner's basement.
GERING, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy