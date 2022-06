After reading Robin Salzer’s Guest Opinion in Pasadena Now 5/31, I am mystified and rather alarmed that the writer apparently believes that any challenge to the three incumbents currently running for re-election to the Pasadena City College Board of Trustees is a move by upstarts using the position to launch a career to a higher office, and an undertaking merely for personal gain. These are elected positions, not appointments for life! In a democratic society, we have elections to hold officials accountable, to bring in new voices and give voters choices about who they feel is most qualified to represent them. We should treat this like any other election and respect the challengers, not treat them as if they are interlopers with the wrong intentions.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO