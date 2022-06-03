ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnehaha County, SD

Memorial Day tornadoes confirmed in Minnehaha County

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed two early morning tornadoes struck Minnehaha County during severe storms on Memorial Day.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Thursday that the NWS confirmed an tornado touched down briefly in Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. It traveled a third of a mile with peak winds of 90 mph. The tornado damaged residential structures and felled multiple trees.

Another tornado touched down about two miles outside of Brandon around the same time. That twister traveled about half-a-mile and had peak winds of 105 mph. It damaged a church roof and toppled trees at a nearby farm.

The NWS rated both twisters as EF-1s on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which rates tornado intensity from EF-0 to EF-5.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Three indicted for allegedly kidnapping FBI specialist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted three people for allegedly kidnapping an FBI victim specialist last week. Online court records indicate Juan Francisco Alvarez-Soto, Deyvin Morales and Lourdes Alondra Bonilla were indicted on May 19 on charges of kidnapping, carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

934K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy