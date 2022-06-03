ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

2 motorcyclists injured in Fredonia Township crash

By FOX 17
Fox17
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two motorcyclists have been hospitalized after a crash in Calhoun County Thursday evening. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened...

www.fox17online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Allegan County woman missing for 19 years

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Tuesday marks 19 years since an Allegan County woman went missing. Michelle Amy Lokker disappeared June 7, 2003. Allegan County officials say she was in Holland near Fennville when she was last seen. Michelle was described as a white woman standing at 5'4", weighing 115...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Multiple agencies respond to 'suspicious' bag at Wyoming courthouse

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS) and Michigan State Police (MSP) responded to reports of a suspicious package left outside Wyoming District Court Tuesday afternoon. WDPS says an assistant prosecutor returned to the courthouse from a lunch break when he noticed a bag sitting in...
WYOMING, MI
Fox17

92-year-old Grand Rapids man dies after weekend crash in Ottawa County

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One of two people injured in an Ottawa County crash over the weekend has died. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the passenger, described as 92-year-old Grand Rapids resident Laurence Fryling, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital Monday. The crash happened on Jackson...
Fox17

Investigation underway after body found in SE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is investigation a dead body that was found Monday evening. We’re told the body, belonging to an adult man, was found near Horton Avenue and Alger Street. GRPD adds they have placed a person of interest in custody.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
County
Calhoun County, MI
Calhoun County, MI
Crime & Safety
Calhoun County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Fox17

GRPD: person of interest in "family feud" shooting released

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to the GRPD, the person of interest in Sunday's fatal shooting has been released, pending further investigation. The person was taken into custody after a shooting that happened at 12:15 a.m. on Pearl Street in downtown Grand Rapids. Police say the shooting began as...
Fox17

Gun Lake Casino distributes $7.4M in revenue to community

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino (GLC) says it has distributed $7.4 million in revenue to area communities. We’re told the biannual payment comes from earnings made between Oct. 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022. The casino tells us more than $4.1 million will go toward the State...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Water Safety Week: Flags, rip currents, and changes at the beach

HOLLAND, Mich. — Every year the Great Lakes see numerous drownings. According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, so far this year alone, there have been 16 possible drownings in Lake Michigan alone, and 32 drownings across the Great Lakes this year. Since 2010, there have been nearly 1,100 drownings across the lakes.
HOLLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ascension Borgess#Bronson Hospital
Fox17

Holland Museum to hold ribbon cutting for restoration of Pere Marquette Red Caboose

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Museum plans to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of the Pere Marquette Restoration Project's first stage. The museum says it began restoring the historic Red Caboose at the Padnos Transportation Center last summer by giving it a fresh coat of paint, new lettering and other refinements.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Hello West Michigan aims to connect interns with community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hello West Michigan wants to help interns make the most of their experience in West Michigan, organizing summer engagement series specially directed to young professionals. This is the 9th year that Hello West Michigan has launched Intern Connect, which is the largest intern event in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Grand Haven business recycles aluminum scraps into car parts

A multi-material manufacturing company that specializes in ligthweight materials and impact energy management, Shape Corp. of Grand Haven has partnered with Hydro, a leading producer of aluminum and advocate of renewable energy, in order to turn recycled scraps into car parts. In the partnership, Hydro provides a brand of recycled...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Fox17

GRPS announces termination of school uniform requirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) announced it will terminate its school uniform requirement for Pre-K–12 students. Superintendent Leadriane Roby says the measure comes after overwhelming recommendations were made by the Scholars Advisory Council. We’re told a revised dress code will be made for the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox17

305 Farms receives $848K rebate from Consumers Energy for energy efficiency

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A cannabis farm in Lawrence is being commended for its environmentally friendly operation while also being the largest single-site business in Michigan. Consumers Energy granted 305 Farms an $848,000 rebate Tuesday morning. "Michigan is a competitive market,” says CEO Matthew Peon, “and to remain competitive, you...
LAWRENCE, MI
Fox17

Mona Lake Paddle Race returns for 2nd year on June 11

The Muskegon Lakeshore Paddle Club (MLPC) announced the return of its second annual Mona Lake Paddle Race on Saturday, June 11. Races will include 5K and 10K distances for SUP, kayaks, and anything else using a paddle on the water. The racers will compete for cash prizes, plus there will be a recreation race for more casual athletes.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: June 7

1. The Bissell Blocktail Party is back and it's happening tonight at the East Grand Rapids High School Track. Some of the events in store include: live grilling with celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg of Wahlburgers, adoptable pets from area shelters, pet portraits, and a bark-worthy cocktail & delicious food. 100...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Hope Network to hire new employees on-site at job fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hope Network is scheduled to hold a job fair this week. Applicants may be hired immediately on-site. The job fair is set to take place Wednesday, June 8 from 1–6 p.m. at their location on Leonard Street in Grand Rapids. The nonprofit tells us...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

State government listed in 'Forbes' top 10 US employers for recent grads

LANSING, Mich. — An article published by Forbes lists the state of Michigan among the top 10 employers for recent graduates in the United States this year. The state ranks number eight out of the 300 employers listed in the article. We’re told the list was determined by an independent survey made up of 20,000 young workers.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Overcoming obstacles and celebrating milestones

HUDSONVILLE, Mi. — It's graduation season - a time of transition, hope and change. And as we celebrate the accomplishments achieved, many are looking toward the road ahead. It won't be an easy journey, but getting to this point wasn't either with COVID, social media and the everyday struggles of high school life. A Hudsonville High School grad overcame all that and more and now has big plans for the future. Elsa Groenink is like so many other high school graduates, looking forward while fondly remembering her highlights as a Hudsonville High School student. She was on the swim team and her water polo team has won the state championships the last four years. She also served on the National Honor Society and has turned a baking hobby into a small business. She says, "I like the hands-on, it gives me something to do. And it's just fun and like seeing the final product is probably my favorite part.” Elsa is completely self-taught, learning though online videos - doing everything from wedding cakes to countless cookies. As a busy volunteer, she also likes to bring goodies wherever she goes. "I like to help people I’ve also like to bring my baked goods to places and like to surprise people so that just putting smiles on people's faces is pretty good.”
HUDSONVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy