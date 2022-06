SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Canaries clinched their second consecutive home series Sunday afternoon as they defeated Cleburne 3-1 at Sioux Falls Stadium. An unearned run in the top of the first inning gave the Railroaders an early 1-0 lead. But Gavin LaValley came through with a two-out, two-run double in the fourth to put the Birds in front for good and Jabari Henry added a solo homerun to lead-off the seventh.

