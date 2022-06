ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld Orlando is offering Florida teachers free unlimited admission to its theme park this summer. "In recognition of the importance SeaWorld places on education and the critical role educators play in shaping the knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of the next generation of global citizens, SeaWorld will offer free admission for Florida certified K-12 classroom teachers to amplify their educational efforts both in and out of the classroom," SeaWorld said in a statement on its website.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO