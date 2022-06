WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners met on Monday, June 6, at 4 p.m. to vote on several budget items, including a new fire station. The Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of land at 6102 Gordon Road for a future Gordon Road Fire Station. The station will help New Hanover County fire officials to better serve residents in the area and reduce travel times to emergency incidents.

