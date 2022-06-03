ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated information regarding Miami baseball’s postponed NCAA Coral Gables Regional

By Susan Miller Degnan
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

University of Miami baseball’s NCAA regional opener against Canisius at Mark Light Field has been postponed until noon Saturday. But if the tropical storm bearing down on South Florida delivers as expected, there’s a good chance Saturday’s opener and the game following it will be postponed as well.

The Hurricanes’ game, which will serve as the Coral Gables Regional Game 1 for the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament, was originally scheduled for noon Friday, then was moved to 10 a.m. Friday and changed again because of the pending tropical storm.

The No. 2 regional seed Arizona (37-23) vs. No. 3 regional seed Ole Miss (32-22) game, which had been moved to later Friday, would now be started 55 minutes after the No. 6 national seed/No. 1 regional seed Miami (39-18) vs. No. 4 regional seed Canisius (29-23) game ends on Saturday.

Had it not been postponed, UM’s regional would have been played as late as Monday. But with the storm forecast to dump several inches of rain on Miami, not including 30-plus-mile-an-hour wind gusts and possible lightning, officials could extend the tournament as late as Tuesday.

Per the NCAA, if the remaining games get played as scheduled (which seems highly unlikely), the regional would still end Monday. No game is allowed to be started after 11 p.m.

All Game 1 and Game 2 tickets, along with all-session tickets, would be accepted at Saturday’s games, according to the University of Miami.

Canisius College players and staff sit in the visitors dugout while it rains after the University of Miami baseball team was forced to postpone the first round of the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament due to weather at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida, on Friday, June 3, 2022. The Coral Gables Regional has been moved to Saturday, June 4th. Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

The weekend’s double-elimination event is one of 16 four-team regionals around the nation, with each winner advancing to eight super regionals June 10-13. The eight super regional winners earn berths in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Because the Hurricanes earned one of the top eight seeds in the tournament, should Miami win its regional, it would host the best-of-three-game super regional. UM’s opponent would be the winner of the Hattiesburg, Mississippi, regional that includes No. 11 national seed host/No. 1 regional seed Southern Mississippi (43-16), No. 2 regional seed LSU (38-20), No. 3 regional seed Kennesaw State (35-26) and No. 4 regional seed Army (31-23).

As the games in UM’s regional go further into the week, that would obviously take a toll on the winning pitching staff for the super regional.

UM coach Gino DiMare had not yet announced his pitcher for the game against Canisius. Canisius coach Matt Mazurek said he would start either right-handed sophomore Matt Duffy (8-2, 3.67 ERA) or left-handed junior Chris Poulett (8-2, 4.12).

The Ron Fraser statue stands soaked as umbrella toting fans begin their departure after learning the University of Miami baseball team was forced to postpone the first round of the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament against Canisius College due to rain at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida, on Friday, June 3, 2022. The Coral Gables Regional has been moved to Saturday, June 4th. Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

