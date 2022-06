Wilmington-based internet and IT service provider CloudWyze continues to add employees. Katie Seidel was hired as the company's human resources director. Seidel has more than 16 years of experience in employee relations, talent management, HRIS systems, and professional development. She worked at Aramark for over 12 years, supporting up to 1,200 employees and 41 managers in several states, including Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

