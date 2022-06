Welcome to Week 5 of Let's Get Started with Curtis Lumber! This week Polly is back and installing a door with Tailored Design & Build on Genesee Street in New Hartford. Taylor English is the proud owner and leader for the company. They've been in operation for the past 6 years, previously under the name of English Contracting. Taylor made the name change in 2020 and continues to see growing success.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO