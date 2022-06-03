ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blog: Drying and cooling this weekend. Alex is forming.

By Jeremy Wheeler
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bh5V8_0fzOwXPu00

Yesterday was the last day of high heat and humidity for a while. We ended up hitting the mid 90s in Hampton Roads. It felt like 100 with the heat index.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtLFB_0fzOwXPu00
High Temps Yesterday

Today the cooling process will begin (trumpets blare as the red carpet unfurls). However, we started the day with muggy conditions because the front was just starting to move through. This cold front will slowly drop to the south through the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAkm1_0fzOwXPu00
Regional Weather Map

The cooler/drier air will gradually filter down to the south. High temps will be close to 80 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLKbP_0fzOwXPu00
Forecast Temps Today

This will be a big cool down compared to yesterday. Also…dew points will drop from the upper 60s to the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the north/northeast at 8-12mph. There will be some spotty showers through the mid afternoon in southeast Virginia. However, there will be some scattered showers and storms over northeast North Carolina into the late afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20savR_0fzOwXPu00
Future Trak (This afternoon)

Tomorrow the front will stall out to our south, and high pressure will build in. We’ll have some nice weather. High temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with fair skies. We’ll have some more nice weather on Sunday. High temps will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies. The drop in humidity will really make it comfortable over the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201lwT_0fzOwXPu00
Muggy Meter

We’ll warm up a bit early next week with highs mainly in the 80s. We should have quiet weather until the middle of next week. That is…As long as the tropical forecast doesn’t change. Cue the tropical satellite:

As of this writing we were tracking a tropical feature that was deemed a “Potential Tropical Cyclone”. There were strong thunderstorms east/northeast of the Yucatan Peninsula around the feature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbCef_0fzOwXPu00
Tropical Satellite/Radar

These storms were producing wind gusts to 40mph. This is already tropical storm force. However, the Hurricane Hunters early this morning couldn’t find a closed circulation. As soon as that becomes evident to the National Hurricane Center, whether that’s through the Hunters or via satellite, they will classify the system as a tropical storm. The forecast calls for Alex to form within the next 12-24 hours. After that time it will move over south Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GxPW7_0fzOwXPu00
European Forecast Model (Saturday)

It is expected to dump a lot of rain over that region. They may see 6-10″. After that point it should move to the east/northeast and stay out to sea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uFUnq_0fzOwXPu00
Track of (Potential) Alex

The storm may hit Bermuda. Hopefully, it won’t be too strong. There is some wind shear affecting the storm now and in the future. Also after crossing the Gulf Stream, then it will move over some cooler water. For us, based off of the latest track, we will probably only have a higher threat for rip currents. There should be some nice swells for surfers early next week. Hopefully, it does stay offshore after Florida. Stay tuned for updates on it over the weekend in case the forecast changes.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Blog: Calm weather locally, first tropical storm of the season officially forms

Another awesome day is ahead for Hampton Roads with low humidity, nice temperatures and just a bit of a breeze off the ocean from time to time. Temperatures Sunday will be around 80 degrees. We’ll enjoy dewpoints once again in the upper 50s and low 60s. Remember that the dewpoint is a measure of how much moisture is in the air. The higher the number, the more moisture there is. So, anytime we see dewpoints only in the upper 50s to low 60s in June, it’s something to appreciate! That means it will feel rather nice outside today and rather refreshing tonight and into Monday morning as temperatures Monday morning start out in the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Blog: Heat, humidity, and rain chances return.

Yesterday was a nice/dry day with lots of sunshine. It was comfortable with high temp in the upper 70s to low 80s. It’s nice to have days like that this time of year, but we all know that you can’t get too used to it. Today won’t be too bad. But the heat and humidity […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Map#Blog#Hampton Roads#Drying#Trak
WAVY News 10

2 teens shot, 1 killed on Herrington Road in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Two 17-year-olds were shot and one was killed on Sunday night in Elizabeth City. It happened on Herrington Road near the intersection of Edge Street. Police tell 10 On Your Side the investigation is active, and they have not yet named any suspects, or...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAVY News 10

Know Your Zone: Navigating a hurricane prompted evacuation

(WAVY) — It’s been several years since a hurricane pushed some locals to evacuate. If anyone could recall the day, it would be WAVY News’ former Chief Meteorologist, now Emeritus, Don Slater. He’ll be the first one to tell you… an evacuation for our community is rare. “For our area, it’s rare. So, what would […]
TRAFFIC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy