Disneyland Paris Cast Member Grabs Ring In Middle of Proposal

Most of us humans hold a very special spot in our hearts for all things fluffy and cute. Especially if that little something is man’s best friend. After all, how could anyone resist those adorable dogs waddling around wagging their tails in excitement, chasing around any object they can possibly find around the house or smashing into the glass door after seeing a bird outside. Not sure where this last one came from but you catch the drift. Sadly, not all silly dogs are loved unconditionally and some struggle to find their forever home despite having a great personality. Jubilee is one of those dogs that was blessed with an adorable personality yet her looks are so distinct, they’re not everyone’s cup of tea. Luckily, there’s a silver lining!

ANIMALS ・ 15 DAYS AGO