Tompkins County Health Department Reports Rise in Syphilis Cases

As residents struggle with a myriad of economic issues, Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a bill that should take some pressure off New York's housing crisis. Per a press release from her office, Governor Hochul announced that she had signed a bill that would allow qualified and underutilized hotel space to be converted into permanent, affordable housing for New Yorkers. This bill is part of Governor Hochul's five-year, $25 billion housing plan which intends to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes in New York.
Comments / 1