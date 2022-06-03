Tompkins County Health Department Reports Rise in Syphilis Cases

The Reimagining Public Safety Initiative has had different reactions on the city level and at Tompkins County. "When I became a police officer for the first time, we had our gun, we had a nightstick and a radio. That was that. And I know people that started earlier on than me probably had even even less,” said Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne. “So things really have changed in all areas."

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO