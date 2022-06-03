ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Tompkins County Health Department Reports Rise in Syphilis Cases

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tompkins County Health Department is alerting residents of a rise in syphilis cases in the county. Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection which can be passed along to...

Tick Season; Cortland County Health Department has you Covered

Tick season is now in full swing throughout and the Cortland County Health Departments Environmental Health Division is here to help. The department has free tick kits available at the County Office building at 60 Central Ave. Rm 120. The kit proves tick removing equipment, information on how to safely...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County reports one COVID-19 death

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of a COVID-related death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Steuben County to 302. The Public Health Department says that the death was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 86. This is the […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Rochester General Hospital president steps down

Rochester General Hospital President Kevin Casey M.D. is stepping down from the hospital presidency today. A gastroenterologist whose quarter-century career has been spent entirely at RGH, Casey plans to continue his practice at RGH. Rochester Regional Health plans to conduct a nationwide search to fill the RGH presidency, RRH spokesperson...
ROCHESTER, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca encampment talks starting to ‘stall,’ officials say

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials looking to build a centralized homeless encampment in Ithaca are facing roadblocks. Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa was recently asked to join the work group that aims to address homelessness. He says progress is stalling, but he is hopeful. Kruppa says the...
spectrumlocalnews.com

How 'reimaging police' efforts are taking in Tompkins County

The Reimagining Public Safety Initiative has had different reactions on the city level and at Tompkins County. "When I became a police officer for the first time, we had our gun, we had a nightstick and a radio. That was that. And I know people that started earlier on than me probably had even even less,” said Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne. “So things really have changed in all areas."
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Water Babies Registration Now Open

The Cortland Youth Bureau is happy to announce that Water Babies is now open for children 2 years and under. Water Babies takes place Sunday at Wickwire pool from 11am to 12pm. To register you can visit the link HERE.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Threats, 2 more arrests at Tompkins County School

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – More violent threats at Lansing High School. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the school this morning for the second time this month to respond to a violent threat. Students witnessed the alleged discussion and creation of a “kill list” by two other students, a 15 and 16-year-old.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Second Place East homeless shelter closes

UPDATE: CCCS has released a press release to 18 News on the closure. It has been attached below the original text of the story. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The homeless shelter located at 605 College Avenue in Elmira N.Y. has officially closed. Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler have listed resources for people still in need of […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man sentenced to ten years in prison for meth distribution

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been sentenced to ten years in prison after he attempted to use a recently deceased person’s mailbox to ship 4.5 kilograms of meth from California, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. According to a U.S. Attorney, Lamar Thompkins, 35, arranged for over four kilograms of methamphetamine […]
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Southern Tier Man Gets 10 Years in Prison on Drug Charges

An Elmira man who was convicted of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, was sentenced to serve 121 months in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew T. McGrath, who handled the case, stated that 35-year-old Lamar Thompkins arranged...
ELMIRA, NY
informnny.com

Black bear spotted in Onondaga County neighborhoods

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities have confirmed a black bear sighting in the northern portion of Onondaga County. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received calls about a black bear in the area on June 5. A photo was also captured of the bear from a homeowner’s security camera in the area of Soule Road and Oswego County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
CNY News

Governor Kathy Hochul Signs Affordable Hotel Housing Bill

As residents struggle with a myriad of economic issues, Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a bill that should take some pressure off New York's housing crisis. Per a press release from her office, Governor Hochul announced that she had signed a bill that would allow qualified and underutilized hotel space to be converted into permanent, affordable housing for New Yorkers. This bill is part of Governor Hochul's five-year, $25 billion housing plan which intends to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes in New York.
HOMELESS

