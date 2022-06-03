Harrisburg police investigating late-night shooting

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County made an arrest in a Sunday stabbing. Officers responded to a call of two people stabbed in the area of 2520 Lititz Pike by 49-year-old Edward Thomas of Lancaster, who was known to them. The victims, a woman and man, reported that Thomas met them in the area and the two males began to fight. Thomas produced a knife and began stabbing the male victim. The two victims got back into their vehicle, at which point Thomas continued to approach. Thomas stabbed the male victim several more times. The female victim claims it was at this point that she recognized Thomas as a former boyfriend that she had not seen in over 20 years. She approached Thomas to try to stop him from attacking the male victim when she was attacked. Thomas fled the scene and the victims called 911. Both received medical attention. Thomas was located a short time later by police and was taken into custody. A criminal complaint was filed and Thomas was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO