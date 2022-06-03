ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Construction underway in Breckenridge as summer tourism begins

9News
 4 days ago

The city is doing some work on...

www.9news.com

Related
KKTV

First Buc-ee’s location to break ground in Colorado Tuesday

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KKTV) - The first ever Buc-ee’s travel center location in Colorado will break ground on Tuesday. This location will be in Johnstown, Colorado. This location will be around 74,000 square feet with 116 fueling positions, with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers. Officials say this Buc-ee’s will bring 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
9NEWS

Colorado's 104-degree hot springs pool is back

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A popular Colorado hot springs pool that has been delighting visitors since the 1960s is back open after some TLC. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has reopened its hot Therapy Pool following a four-month closure for renovations and repairs. The pool had not had any significant work since the 60s, the resort said.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

These campgrounds are worth a reservation around Colorado

The old saying “know before you go” is taking on a new, heightened meaning in Colorado’s outdoors. Before we go camping, we need to know about fire restrictions, for one. Those are becoming more widespread amid this megadrought and amid waves of newcomers. The pandemic marked a period of bigger crowds across the mountains — and increased anxieties of campfires leading to bigger burns. With those crowds come new land...
COLORADO STATE
Breckenridge, CO
Lifestyle
Breckenridge, CO
Government
City
Breckenridge, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
1230 ESPN

This $4 Million Loveland Home Has One Epic Barn

As you have seen from previous real estate articles from us before, there are certain rooms in homes that are the main conversation piece of the property. This Loveland home is no different. However, the big feature of this home isn't in the home. It's the barn. This home is...
LOVELAND, CO
5280.com

4 Water-Wise Landscape Designs Created Just for Denver-Area Homes

Feeling inspired by the change of season—and the changing climate—to reconsider the plants in your yard and garden? In particular, how much water those varieties soak up when the temperatures soar?. The most practical choice is clear: Swap out moisture-loving plants for less-thirsty xeric options. But selecting the...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

A $3.5 million castle is up for sale in Denver's City Park West neighborhood

If you've ever wanted to live like royalty, here's your shot. Details: The castle at 1572 Race St. might be 133 years old, but a tour inside the City Park West home revealed a collection of contemporary features, like walk-in showers and modern appliances, mixed with the heirloom style.It has 86 windows, including an original stained glass "peacock" window.The home also has a hand-carved fireplace made in England and adorned with stone from Oaxaca.Its top floor was previously a ballroom before being converted into several rooms.Buzz: This stone mansion, built for investment banker William Raymond and designed by local architect, William Lang, could be yours for $3.5 million. The bottom line: Even on a block lined with historic properties, this fortress stands out. Take a tour:
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
95 Rock KKNN

This $3.2 Million Colorado Barn Home is Awaiting Your Final Touch

Looking for a totally unique, yet not fully equipped home to put your own finishing touches on? This might be the home you are looking for. This one-bedroom, two-bathroom barn-style home located in Basalt, Colorado is truly one of a kind. The home located at 1633 Emma Spur has a total of 2,117 square feet of living space on 4.05 acres of land.
kolomkobir.com

Free and cheap events and deals in Colorado in June

Whether you are an experienced bargain hunter or new to thrift, the Mile High Flea Market (I-76 & 88th Avenue) has plenty of bargains to be found. The massive flea market offers everything you need for a fun weekend getaway on the cheap, including a farmer’s market, covered stores, food stalls, and amusement park rides for the kids. The market is open every weekend throughout the year from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and often houses over 2,500 vendors. Standard admission is affordable at $2 per person on Fridays and $3 on Saturdays and Sundays. The $5 three-day pass is good for the whole weekend. Children (11 years old or younger) enter free of charge. This summer, admission is free on select Fridays: June 24, July 29 and August 26. Additionally, Mecca is offering free Fridays 10 June and 5 August with free all-day rides. milehighfleamarket.com.
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Watch Out for Wolves in RINO, North of Denver

Throughout the month of June, there will be a series of events in RINO, north of Lodo in Denver, to support the return of the gray wolf in Colorado: Live music on June 24 by the local band, Lost Walks; an educational event on June 9 at the Patagonia store; a mural dedication on June 18; a wolf brewery passport, and more.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Has Another Restaurant Show Come to Loveland to Make People Cry?

A couple of 'restaurant' shows have come to Loveland in the last year, and now it seems as though another one is here to do their thing. It was in October of 2021, that 'Restaurant Impossible' came to Loveland to help out Casa Real. They did make improvements, though not everyone was keen on what they did.

