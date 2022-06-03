ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ask for help to locate wanted Kansas felon after 2 chases

 4 days ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are asking for help to locate a 47-year-old convicted felon who has led police in the Lawrence...

Great Bend Post

Police arrest Kan. woman in connection with stabbing at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing at Dillons on June 1, have made one arrest and continue to search for the suspect identified as 41-year-old Jason Bulger. On Monday evening, police arrested 37-year-old Amanda Bulger as part of the ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. She was...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Update: Woman identified in deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old […]
EMPORIA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas man jailed for selling marijuana near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the 700 Block NE Forest related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. While conducting the search warrant, officers located Marijuana and Firearms.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
#Police#Convicted Felon#Law Enforcement#Chevy
Great Bend Post

Two 13-year-olds enter plea for murder at Kansas park

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Five young teenagers including two 13-year-olds who are charged in a Kansas man's shooting death pleaded not guilty in juvenile court to first-degree murder. Court documents say the teenagers pleaded Monday. Three of the suspects who pleaded Monday are 14-years-old. A hearing for a sixth...
OLATHE, KS
Great Bend Post

Woman dead, 3 children injured after Kansas crash and fire

LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident on the Kansas Turnpike have identified the victim. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Cadillac SRX driven by Sacha McNack, 31, Oklahoma City, was northbound on Interstate 335 near the Emporia exit just after noon Monday. The SUV traveled onto...
EMPORIA, KS
Great Bend Post

Search continues for Kansas man for stabbing at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing at Dillons on June 1, continue to search for the suspect identified as 41-year-old Jason Bulger. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the Dillons store at 2010 SE 29th Street in Topeka in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Michael Hern.
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas woman jailed after she stabbed her husband

ATCHISON COUNTYLaw enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 2a.m. Sunday, police responded to investigate a stabbing that had occurred in the 500 block North 7th Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. During a disturbance, between 36-year-old Katie Thomas and...
ATCHISON, KS
KSNT News

Medical condition being blamed for crash that killed man

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of a Monday morning crash has died, according to the Topeka Police Department. An officer on the scene told KSNT 27 News, that the vehicle operator swerved into oncoming traffic and drove through the grass in front of Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese shop. LT Manuel Munoz, of the Topeka Police Department, […]
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Kan. driver jailed for chasing, shooting gun at vehicle

FRANKLIN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting on a Kansas highway and have made an arrest. Just after 6:30a.m. Friday, Sheriff's Deputies arrested 22-year-old Devin W. Fuller of Baldwin City following an investigation that suggested he shot a gun from his vehicle at another vehicle, according to a media release from the Franklin County Sheriff.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

70-year-old struck by car in Geary County

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 70 year-year-old woman crossing the road in Geary County was struck and sent to the hospital in suspected serious condition. The Junction City woman was crossing Highway 77 when she was struck by a 25-year-old Junction City man who was driving northbound in the outside lane. The driver hit her […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Train smashes into semi-truck in Emporia, 2 injured

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Two people were taken to a hospital after their truck was hit by a train in Emporia. According to the Emporia Police Department, at 12:26 p.m. on June 6 near 309 Merchant St. a semi-truck was hit by a train as it was backing into the Evo Wholesale Food Corp. The cab […]
EMPORIA, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff's deputy finds Kansas couple using drugs

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two people on drug charges after a traffic stop. On May 30, an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at a residence in the 12600 block of South Lewelling Road, near Carbondale, to serve a civil paper. As the deputy approached, he encountered two subjects engaged in illegal narcotic use. One was taken into custody without incident. Another subject fled the scene on foot. A sheriff’s office K9 was requested at the scene and was utilized by tracking the subject that fled.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

