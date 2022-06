As part of the macOS Ventura announcement, Apple has unveiled new updates to gaming. Metal 3 is the latest version of the Metal software that brings new experiences to gamers. Macs running Apple Silicon can now play titles like EA’s GRID Legends, Capcom’s Resident Evil Village, and Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky. Previously, these games available on gaming consoles and/or high-performance gaming PCs. Since Apple Silicon is also on iPad, game developers can bring AAA games to both Mac and iPad. Mac and iPad gamers don’t have to feel left out anymore because they don’t have a gaming-oriented computer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO