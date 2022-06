One check, $14.4 million. New Haven received that cash infusion two weeks ago, as part of a recently inked new agreement with Yale that has now started kicking in. A picture of that voided check is included in a May 26 letter sent by Yale Associate Vice President for New Haven and University Properties Lauren Zucker to city Budget Director Michael Gormany. That letter, in turn, was submitted by the Elicker Administration to the Board of Alders as a communication included on Monday night’s Board of Alders meeting agenda.

16 HOURS AGO