Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters in the history of the NBA, however, just like anyone else, he goes through slumps. Unfortunately for Thompson, his slump is currently taking place in the middle of the NBA Finals. His Golden State Warriors are tied at one game apiece with the Boston Celtics, and Thompson hasn't been able to contribute on the same level as guys like Steph Curry.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO