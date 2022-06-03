Memorial Day tornadoes confirmed in Minnehaha County

Robert S. Foster, 93, of Brookings, SD passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Neighborhoods at Brookview, Brookings. Robert was born in Pipestone, MN on March 11, 1929, to Earl “Butch” and Ann “Peggy” (Knott) Foster, the second child of six boys. The family moved from Pipestone, MN to Colman, SD in 1941. He graduated from Colman High School in 1948 and then worked in Rochester, MN until serving in the US Army during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952, stationed in Fairbanks, AK. After his discharge from the Army he joined the family business, Foster’s Super Saver, in Colman. Bob married LaVetta Leighton in June 1964.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO