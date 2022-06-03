ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnehaha County, SD

Memorial Day tornadoes confirmed in Minnehaha County

By Argus Leader
Madison Daily Leader
 4 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed two early morning tornadoes struck Minnehaha County during severe storms on Memorial Day. The Sioux...

Madison Daily Leader

Storm cleanup continues

Storm debris cleanup efforts continue in Madison. Beginning Wednesday, crews will begin the second round of tree debris collection. Once they have been in a neighborhood a second time, they will not return for more tree pickup. Once crews have completed the entire city’s second round of tree debris, they...
MADISON, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Lewis & Clark Awards $14.3 Million Pipeline Contract

TEA – The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System’s Board of Directors has awarded a $14,369,529 contract to Carstensen Contracting of Dell Rapids for 16 miles of 16-inch diameter PVC pipe to construct the final segment of the 42-mile Madison service line. The substantial completion deadline is August...
MADISON, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Street work continues

Street work in Madison continues as water system improvements are being made. The following is an update on areas affected through June 14:. — NE 9th St. will remain closed from Washington to Summit. Installation of 12-inch pipe will commence. The work will begin at the NW 9th/Washington intersection with crews progressing toward Summit.
MADISON, SD
Madison Daily Leader

City commission discusses various topics

Madison City commissioners had many topics to go through Monday night during their regular meeting. They did the following:. - acknowledged an application for temporary retail (on-off sale) malt beverage license for DownTown in MadTown. - approved a corrected agreement with Flock Service Group for the police department. The previous...
MADISON, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Christensen picks up A-Feature at I-90 Speedway

Madison’s Travis Christensen won the USRA Hobby Stock A-Feature at I-90 Speedway near Hartford on Saturday night. Earlier in the evening, Christensen also claimed a heat race win. Other heat race winners included Bryant Klaassen, Adrian, Minn.; James Adams, Harrisburg; and Tracy Halouska, Worthing. Blaine Hare of Wentworth placed...
MADISON, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Polling places open 7 to 7

Polls will be open for the primary election from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. In Lake County, Republican voters will be choosing from among three candidates for two seats on the Lake County Commission – Kelli Wollmann, James Callahan and Corey Johnke; between two candidates for the District 8 Senate seat – Casey Crabtree and Heather DeVries; and from among three candidates for two District 8 House seats – John Mills, Tim Reisch and Lecia Summerer.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Robert Foster

Robert S. Foster, 93, of Brookings, SD passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Neighborhoods at Brookview, Brookings. Robert was born in Pipestone, MN on March 11, 1929, to Earl “Butch” and Ann “Peggy” (Knott) Foster, the second child of six boys. The family moved from Pipestone, MN to Colman, SD in 1941. He graduated from Colman High School in 1948 and then worked in Rochester, MN until serving in the US Army during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952, stationed in Fairbanks, AK. After his discharge from the Army he joined the family business, Foster’s Super Saver, in Colman. Bob married LaVetta Leighton in June 1964.
BROOKINGS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Eagle Scout project benefits Lake Herman State Park

The goal of a recently completed project at Lake Herman State Park is clear: greater accessibility. “For people who have mobility issues, it provides a way to get down to the shore,” said District Park Manager John Bame. He acknowledged the newly installed staircase from the youth group area...
LAKE COUNTY, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Richard Caldwell

Richard Lewis Caldwell, 78, Madison, died on Oct. 17, 2021, at Salem. A memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. Sat., June 11, at Living Hope Wesleyan Church in Madison with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visit www.rustand weilandfuneral.com. To plant a tree in memory of Richard Caldwell...
MADISON, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Editorial: Local triathlon is another event that helps Madison

The annual MadMan Mini Triathlon was held at Lake Herman Saturday, and it demonstrates that even specialized events help the tourism industry here in Madison. Dozens of athletes from around South Dakota raced early Saturday, so we can assume at least a few stayed at local hotels Friday night, ate in local restaurants and took in some sights such as nearby Prairie Village. We can also assume as people looked around, they made plans to visit Madison and other parts of Lake county sometime soon.
MADISON, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Van Liere and Aesoph crowned in Prairie Village Pageant

Despite the downpour of rain outside the Lawrence Welk Opera House, the opera house was packed on Sunday night, full of people who wanted to watch the 2022 Miss Prairie Village and Miss Prairie Princess Pageant. Eighteen-year-old Emily Van Liere of Madison was crowned as Miss Prairie Village. Eleven-year-old Natalie...
MADISON, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Three indicted for allegedly kidnapping FBI specialist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted three people for allegedly kidnapping an FBI victim specialist last week. Online court records indicate Juan Francisco Alvarez-Soto, Deyvin Morales and Lourdes Alondra Bonilla were indicted on May 19 on charges of kidnapping, carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Teenagers learn how to care for children through Kid Kare

Around eleven 12- to 18-year-olds gathered at the Lake County Extension Office on June 3 for a program called Kid Kare Class, put on by Lake County 4-H. The course began at 8:30 a.m. and ended at 3:30 p.m. Kid Kare is a baby-sitting course that teaches young adults how...
LAKE COUNTY, SD

