(SPRINGFIELD, Ohio)— Governor Mike DeWine today awarded $3.9 million to 16 local law enforcement agencies to help them strategically combat violence in their communities. Governor DeWine announced the third round of his Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program while visiting Springfield this morning. The Springfield Police Division is receiving a grant of $305,206.94 to combat crime with new video technology and automatic license plate readers that will be used to quickly gather actionable intelligence to help investigate and solve incidents of gun violence in high-crime areas.

SPRINGFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO