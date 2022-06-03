Study provides clues about the transformation of harmless environmental bacterium into a dangerous pathogen

According to a new study in 20 medical centers, the use of RAAS inhibitors can reduce the chance of brain aneurysm rupture in people with high blood pressure by up to 18%. An aneurysm is a bulging artery in the brain. When ruptured, the blood can cut off oxygen to the affected area, which can lead to hemorrhagic stroke, coma, and death.

