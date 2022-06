The three Democrats who are running for governor of New York will be taking part in a debate Tuesday night. Governor Hochul, Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams are going to take part in the debate which is being broadcast by CBS2 TV and Newsradio 880 in New York City. This will be the first debate the governor is taking part in during her bid to win a full four-year term after she declined to appear at a debate hosted last week by New York One. Her spokesperson says she skipped it because she was focusing on legislative issues at the end of the session. The Democratic primary is set for June 28th.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO