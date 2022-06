One of the MacBook Air M2's most important upgrades might sit outside the computer. As part of the announcement, Apple revealed that the 10-core GPU version of the new Air comes with a 35W adapter that includes two USB-C ports. You won't have to give up one of your laptop's connections (or plug in a separate power brick) just to charge your iPhone at the same time. Given that the portable only has two Thunderbolt/USB-C jacks, this could prove a life-saver if you use multiple peripherals.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO