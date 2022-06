The past few months have been difficult for crypto markets AND traditional securities. Both markets have flailed as inflation has rocketed higher and the Federal Reserve moves to battle rising prices by ending quantitative easing and raising interest rates. Crypto, once viewed as “digital gold” or a non-correlated asset to traditional securities is now failing on both fronts. So is a bottom close? The folks at Genesis in their monthly market report ask this very question.

