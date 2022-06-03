Local Jet Ski rental company added a gas surcharge

If you travel through downtown Erie, it's hard to miss the transformation of the former Citizens and Union Bank building at 12th and State Streets. Pete Zaphiris, owner of the building and Sole & Managing Member of Great Lakes Insurance Services Group a major insurance broker based in Erie, has taking the structure down to its bones to enlarge and renovate it as the new headquarters for his expanding insurance brokerage business. "The actual infrastructure, superstructure inside this thing is rock solid," Zaphiris said. "It was a bank built back in 1969, a lot of steel and a lot of concrete and there's no stress cracks, the building is solid all the way through."

