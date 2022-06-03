Local Jet Ski rental company added a gas surcharge

Diehl Automotive Group of Butler, Pa., added three dealerships in two recent transactions, including its first Kia store. Diehl Automotive, with stores in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio, acquired Chevrolet, Toyota and Kia stores in Hermitage, Pa., from Matthew Taylor, owner of Taylor Auto Group. Hermitage is north of Pittsburgh, near the Ohio border.
Gas prices continue to climb and in the past week, they have jumped 25 cents, according to AAA. As people make their way home from work, stopping at the gas station to fuel up may be on the to do list. But, are more people thinking of trading in their cars for electric vehicles?
It is hard to miss Precision Alignment and Brake, a business that takes up a whole corner off Pittsburgh Ave. in Erie. The company services vehicles for oil changes, state inspections and emissions but offers a whole lot more. "If we can stick it on, blot it on, glue it...
If you travel through downtown Erie, it's hard to miss the transformation of the former Citizens and Union Bank building at 12th and State Streets. Pete Zaphiris, owner of the building and Sole & Managing Member of Great Lakes Insurance Services Group a major insurance broker based in Erie, has taking the structure down to its bones to enlarge and renovate it as the new headquarters for his expanding insurance brokerage business. "The actual infrastructure, superstructure inside this thing is rock solid," Zaphiris said. "It was a bank built back in 1969, a lot of steel and a lot of concrete and there's no stress cracks, the building is solid all the way through."
PITTSBURGH — A Buffalo, New York-based development firm is investing to establish a new use of 650 acres of Beaver County riverfront. The company, Frontier Group of Cos., announced that it has bought two former coal plants, the Bruce Mansfield plant in Shippingport, about 35 miles northwest of Pittsburgh along the Ohio River, and the second in Ashtabula, Ohio.
Monday morning gas prices in the Valley were just below the $5 mark, but as the afternoon moved on the prices moved up. A comparison of local gasoline prices shows the average price for a gallon of regular has increased by at least 34 cents compared to a week ago.
In spite of efforts by local officials to have this region gain a reputation as a center for electric vehicle technology, one of the major employers in the "Voltage Valley's" is letting it be known that charging an electric vehicle is against the rules for now at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing into the back of a semi truck on June 5. The crash occurred at about 6:04 p.m. on Interstate 90 near mile marker 3. The vehicles were traveling eastbound when they encountered the current construction zone. As the lanes narrowed, the traffic backed up. […]
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple fire companies from across the county responded to a structure fire on Wylie Avenue in Sugarcreek early Tuesday morning. (PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) According to Venango County 9-1-1, a call came in at 4:38 a.m. for a vehicle fire that sent a nearby...
FRANKLIN, Pa. — Crews battled a large fire in Venango County early Tuesday. The call into 911 came in around 4:38 a.m. for 603 Wiley Avenue in Franklin. Dispatchers told Channel 11 that a vehicle caught fire and spread to a garage. A viewer who lives nearby said the...
A crash involving a sports utility vehicle that went off West 17th Street in Jamestown this morning sent one person to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment. City Fire Battalion Chief Brian Achterberg says the crash occurred around 7:30 am, with the vehicle hitting the kitchen area of the first floor. Achterberg says the SUV also hit a gas line, so service had to be shut off to the house. The male driver was transported to the hospital. There were no injuries to the occupants of the house, who are being assisted by the Red Cross. Jamestown Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.
LAKEWOOD – A new venture is moving into the old Ruby Tuesdays building in Lakewood. Buddy Brewsters, operated by the same team that owns The Village Casino in Bemus Point, The Chop House on Main, And another Buddy Brewsters location in Fredonia. The location will provide outdoor seating, a...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Girard man is out thousands of dollars following an Amazon package-return scam. According to a Pennsylvania State Police news release, the 69-year-old male victim contacted PSP at about 7 a.m. on June 6 to report the scam. The victim had called a phone number for assistance in returning a package to Amazon. […]
The Bolivar Drive and Fairview Heights bridge projects in Foster Township are being delayed. At Monday’s Supervisors meeting, chair George Hocker announced that the bridges would not replaced this year due to a lack of supplies to complete the project, and that the Township would be filing for an extension for the funding to replace the bridges.
A traffic alert for drivers in Cranberry Township. A portion of Powell Road is shut down due to a vehicle accident. Details of the crash are unclear, but wires have fallen on top of one car. Dispatchers say the driver had to remain in the vehicle until power crews can safely remove the lines.
Several fire departments responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in the Village of Westfield. The fire at 66 South Portage Street was first reported around 8:30 AM. Westfield Fire responded to the scene and received mutual aid from Brocton, Portland, Ripley, Sherman, Mayville, Dewittville, Fredonia, Stockton and Panama, as well as the Crescent and Fuller Hose companies out of North East, Pennsylvania. There were no injures reported in the blaze, and the Red Cross is assisting two adults living at that address. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team is looking for the cause. Other departments on scene included Ellery Center Rehab, Chautauqua County EMS, the county's FAST and Tech Rescue teams, County Fire Police, Westfield Police, the Westfield Electric Department, and the Westfield DPW. Firefighters were on scene for nearly seven hours.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Today, home and community-based care providers and recipients spoke out against a proposed care model that they say would limit care options and quality. “Agency With Choice” (AWC) is essentially the ability for a consumer or care recipient to choose who they want to work for...
A section of Route 5 (East 12th Street) in the City of Erie will be closed to through traffic on June 20 due to railroad work. CSX Transportation will be fixing the railroad crossing near the intersection of East 12th Street and Downing Avenue. A detour will be posted using Franklin Avenue, East Lake Road […]
