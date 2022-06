KEARNEY — Central Community College and the University of Nebraska-Kearney have entered a unique residential housing partnership. Beginning in fall 2022, the CCC/UNK Residential Housing Program will allow CCC students studying at the Kearney Center to live in UNK’s Randall/Mantor hall or Centennial Towers. Kearney Center students must be enrolled in 12 or more credit hours for both the fall and spring semesters and be age 25 or younger on the first day of classes.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO