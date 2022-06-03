ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 4 killed, dozens injured as train derails in southern German Alps

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
Josef Hornsteiner/AP

UPDATE 12:39 P.M.

BERLIN [AP] — A train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at least four people dead and many more injured, authorities said.

Of the approximately 30 passengers, 15 were seriously injured and taken to hospitals.

ORIGINAL STORY 9:41 A.M.

BERLIN [AP] — A train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at least three people dead and dozens injured, authorities said.

The regional train was heading in the direction of Munich when it derailed shortly after noon, according to federal police.

Three carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety.

The cause was not clear, reported The Associated Press.

Sixty people were being treated for injuries, and 16 of them were seriously hurt.

It is unclear how many people were on the train at the time of the incident.

