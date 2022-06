The River Bend Food Bank already has raised $6.1 million in its campaign to grow, and a prominent Quad Cities family is committed to making it a success. In April 2022, the Geifman Iowa Family Trust (GIFT) Fund donated $25,000 in matching funds to support River Bend Food Bank’s “EXPANDING to End Hunger” Campaign. For the months of April and May, every donation to the Food Bank in support of the campaign was matched dollar for dollar by the Geifmans, up to $25,000.

