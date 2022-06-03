State softball field set

Several area high school baseball teams will be playing for the right to go to state today. WIAA Sectional tournament action in Division-2 finds top-seeded Denmark battling Xavier this afternoon at 1:00 p.m. The opener at Seymour High School this morning at 10:00 a.m. pits Shawano against Notre Dame, with...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament teed off at Blackwolf Run in Kohler on Monday. A pair of golfers from Northeast Wisconsin are in the hunt in division one. Notre Dame’s Ryan Darling is just one shot back of leader Ales Koenig of Kettle Moraine. Sheboygan North Mason Schmidtke isn’t far behind at +1 entering Tuesday’s final round.
The West De Pere Phantom girls team captured the Division 1 championship at the WIAA State Track and Field meet in La Crosse. The Phantoms piled up 60.33 points to easily outdistance Homestead with 36 in capturing the first ever state title for a Green Bay Metro area team. West...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (WSAW) -When it comes to the 2022 UW-Stevens Point Pointers baseball team, you can’t talk about the team without mentioning Aaron Simmons. The senior’s career came to an end with UWSP’s 5-2 loss to Salisbury at the College World Series on Monday, but he went out with a bang this season: A program 22 home runs, countless other monster offensive stats, and the heart of the Pointers’ fearsome lineup.
Paul Coppo passed away last Thursday at the age of 83. The Hancock, Michigan native was one of the most influential players and personalities the sport of hockey has known in this area. After earning All-American recognition as captain of his Michigan Tech college team, Coppo moved to Green Bay and joined the Green Bay Bobcats in 1960. In his 12 year playing career, he piled up 227 goals with 325 assists and retired as the franchises’ all time leading scorer with 557 points. He was also the leading scorer on the 1962 U.S. Mens’ National Hockey Team and on the 1964 US Olympic squad in Innsbruck, Austria. Coppo later became the Head Coach and owner of the Bobcat franchise. He was also a key figure in the development of the De Pere Youth Hockey Association as a teacher, coach and fundraiser. Coppo was inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Facing threats from coaches and players not to return this fall, Madison West head football coach Art Bonomie is stepping down from his position. The Madison high school’s athletic director Alicia Pelton made the announcement in an email sent to families, on Monday, less than a week after the district renewed Bonomie’s contract to coach for the 2022-2023 school year.
Multiple tours, many meetings, plenty of food and a laid-back dinner at coach Paul Chryst’s house. That’s just some of what recruits and their families have experienced during a University of Wisconsin football official visit. The Badgers kicked off a busy month of welcoming high school prospects to...
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A New Jersey-based sandwich chain is adding another location in northeast Wisconsin. Jersey Mike’s Subs has announced on its website it will have a new store in Howard on 2485 Lineville Road. Officials did not give an exact date for the store opening but...
MADISON, Wis. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, concluded a multi-year law enforcement investigation into the poaching and over-harvesting of hundreds of vulnerable spawning lake whitefish from the Menominee River. According to...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attempt to ‘cheese’ the day with the return of Curd Fest!. This delicious festival celebrating the cheese curd will return to Madison’s Breese Stevens Field on July 23 from 4-8 p.m. The event is free admission. It features fried cheese curds, fresh cheese...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect is in custody after a lengthy incident on Packerland Drive. According to Green Bay Police Department, it was notified around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday about a disgruntled JW Enterprises employee in their vehicle in the business’s parking lot. “We arrived on scene....
Gas prices rise significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. The latest survey by GasBuddy shows the average in Appleton at $4.56 per gallon. That’s an increase of 35 cents from last week. The average in Green Bay rose 41 cents to $4.78 per gallon. That’s 70 cents more than the average...
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Wisconsin Schools received nearly $2.4 billion in COVID-19 relief funds since the onset of the pandemic, and nearly $2 billion of that hasn’t been spent, according to a report from Wisconsin Policy Forum. Sara Shaw is a senior researcher with that group. “I...
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Nightlife is getting wild in rural Waukesha County. Residents are reporting late-night sightings of a bear wandering through neighborhoods. Wisconsin DNR specialists say a homeowner living off of McMahon Road on the north side of Oconomowoc got a surprise Thursday night – a bear sighting. Brad...
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A series of free public concerts is returning to the St. Norbert College campus. The lineup for the 19th season of Knights on the Fox has been released. All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. July 12. Country and classic rock. July 19. Rock. July 26. Eclectic...
More than 100 kids took off to overcome twenty obstacles at Memorial Park in Appleton Sunday. More than 20 veterans and their guests left from the Old Glory Honor Flight office Sunday morning.
(WFRV) – Independent film ‘Small Town Wisconsin’ hits theaters locally this Friday. The film’s Director, Niels Mueller spoke to Local 5 Live with more on the film, shooting it locally and how it has made a name in the film festival scene. See the trailer for...
