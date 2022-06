Written by Celeste Bedford Walker, directed by Aaron Moore. A World War One comedy about soldiers in 1917 training for combat and looking forward to being sent to France to fight for democracy and high ideals, “Camp Logan” is more an illustrated history lecture than it is a play. The men are in an army camp in Texas (it is interesting to compare this early 20th century Texas to today’s version), each with his own agenda for the future, but all experiencing pride at their future intentions. When their goals are suddenly shattered by the White Establishment, their reactions set up the final dramatic situation that brings them low, and sets up the final “lecture” by one of them two years later. Truth, being somewhat stranger than fiction, prevails and history is just about as ugly as anyone might assume. But these men are interesting and worth getting to know as played by this company’s excellent actors.

