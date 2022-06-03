ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page County, IA

Warm weather spurs progress on O Avenue project

By Ethan Hewett
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Clarinda) -- Sunny weather this week is spurring progress on a major road resurfacing project in Page County. That's according to Page County Engineer J.D. King, who tells KMA News crews from Henningsen Construction out of Atlantic have been making significant progress on the first lift of fresh asphalt on O...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

DOT slates Highway 59 bridge work

(Creston) -- More repairs are slated along U.S. Highway 59 in parts of KMAland. Iowa Department of Transportation officials say bridge deck repair work on the 59 bridge over Interstate 80 in Pottawattamie begins next Monday morning at 7--weather permitting. Officials say the repairs will require reducing the roadway to one lane in each direction. During this project, an 11-foot-6-inch lane width restriction will be in place. Lane closures are expected through September 1st.
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

NWS warns of severe weather potential

(Valley) -- KMAland residents may want to watch the sky while heading to the polls today. National Weather Service officials say severe weather is expected later this afternoon and evening. Brian Miller is a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office. Miller tells KMA News most activity in the region is expected later this evening.
VALLEY, NE
kmaland.com

Strong thunderstorm to impact portions of central Page County

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Page County through 800 PM CDT... At 733 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southeast of Shenandoah, or 14 miles west of Clarinda, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size...
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Strong thunderstorm to pass through Pottawattamie County

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western. Pottawattamie, north central Sarpy, southeastern Washington and. eastern Douglas Counties through 530 PM CDT... At 502 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. southwestern Omaha, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Atlantic, IA
Page County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Traffic
Clarinda, IA
Government
City
Clarinda, IA
County
Page County, IA
kmaland.com

Tornado Warning issued for Richardson Counties until 9 p.m.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. NORTHEASTERN RICHARDSON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... * AT 819 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED 4 MILES SOUTHWEST OF NEMAHA, OR 7 MILES SOUTHEAST OF AUBURN, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO AND PING PONG...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
kmaland.com

Severe Thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Mills, Pottawattamie, Sarpy and Douglas cos. until 8:30 p.m.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN MILLS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... NORTHEASTERN SARPY COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... EASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 830 PM CDT. * AT 751 PM CDT,...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Severe thunderstorm warning for Cass, Adams, Adair counties until 8 p.m.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN CASS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... NORTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHERN ADAIR COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * UNTIL 800 PM CDT. * AT 712 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 12 MILES...
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Severe thunderstorm warning for Nemaha and Otoe cos. until 8:45 p.m.

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NEMAHA AND SOUTHEASTERN OTOE COUNTIES... AT 759 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR BROCK, OR 6 MILES NORTHWEST OF AUBURN, MOVING EAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...TENNIS BALL SIZE HAIL AND 60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED.
NEMAHA, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
kmaland.com

Red Oak council backs housing readiness assessment grant, committee

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials hope a housing assessment process can bring a fresh perspective on the city's housing needs. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved a resolution of support and council appointments to a steering committee for the rural housing readiness assessment. The action comes after the council approved seeking the $10,000 grant, with a $5,000 match coming from the Montgomery County Development Corporation in December. On Monday, Joey Norris provided an update on the process. Norris says the resolution for the program -- which is through Iowa State University Extension -- serves a simple yet essential purpose.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Armstrong-Maher matchup tops KMAland supervisors races

(Undated) -- High anxiety levels are expected among KMAland residents awaiting the results of some very important races Tuesday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the 2022 Iowa Primary election. Of local interferes are some high-profile supervisors races--including a hotly-contested matchup for Page County's 2nd District Republican nomination. Incumbent Alan Armstrong faces a stiff challenge from Todd Maher for the GOP ticket. Perhaps the race's biggest issue concerns proposed wind turbine projects in the county. Recently, Armstrong voted in favor of a moratorium for up to 180 days on the filing of any permits for wind energy conversion systems. In an interview as part of "Meet the Candidates" segment of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Armstrong said the move allowed for an investigation into new technology used in the industry. However, he believes the existing ordinance is fair for all involved, and that wind projects are viable.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny#Kma News#Henningsen Construction
kmaland.com

Maher wins Page County supervisors race...maybe

(Clarinda) -- Page County's Iowa Primary results are in question because of voting machine issues. Unofficial results from the Page County Auditor's Office show challenger Todd Maher defeated incumbent Alan Armstrong for the county's 2nd district supervisor's Republican nomination. Maher tallied 1,473 votes--or 68.29%, to Armstrong's 681 votes, or 31.57%. However, County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen announced in a press release Tuesday night that she's made a request to conduct an administrative recount "of all races in all precincts" as a result of a technical glitch involving the county's voting machines. While saying each machine was thoroughly tested prior to Election Day, Wellhausen says the Iowa Secretary of State's Office reported issues with the Unisyn voting equipment, including multiple instances of paper jams when voters inserted ballots into the tabulator. She says this caused the number on the tabulator to increase and lead to the appearance that more ballots were cast than voters who signed a declaration of eligibility. Wellhausen adds the county's equipment vendor, Adkins, advised that older motherboards in the equipment caused the problem. Approval of the recount is on the agenda of a special county board of supervisor's meeting Wednesday morning at 8.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Montgomery County auditor expected to resign

(Red Oak) -- Tuesday's Iowa Primary vote carries extra meaning for one Montgomery County official. It's expected to be the last election for County Auditor Stephanie Burke, whose resignation is posted on the agenda of the county's board of supervisor's meeting Wednesday morning at 8:30. Also at that meeting, the supervisors are expected to discuss the process for filling Burke's vacancy. Burke declined comment on her pending resignation to KMA News, saying she'll make a full statement Wednesday. In the meantime, Burke is reminding voter to turn their absentee ballots to her office before the polls close Tuesday evening at 8. Burke says 184 ballots were requested--and only 15 have yet to be returned..
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Big turnout expected for Page County primary voting

(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are bracing for a high voter turnout for Tuesday's primary. County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says her office received more than 360 absentee ballot requests. Of those, about 300 had been returned. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Wellhausen says the increased demand for absentee ballots--coupled with a big county supervisor's race--could translate into a big in-person turnout at the polls.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Cleo C. Royer, 91, of Essex, Iowa

Memorials:In Cleo's name directed to St. John's Lutheran Church in Essex or to the Essex Firefighters Association. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:Essex Cemetery - Essex, IA. Notes:Cleo passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Remembrances and...
ESSEX, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
kmaland.com

Edward Sharkness, 79, of Red Oak, Iowa

Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Meals on Wheels Program. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

William Carlson, 84, Clarinda, Iowa

Location: Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, Iowa. Visitation Location: Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, Iowa. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Burial at a later date.
CLARINDA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy