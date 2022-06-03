Warm weather spurs progress on O Avenue project

(Clarinda) -- Page County's Iowa Primary results are in question because of voting machine issues. Unofficial results from the Page County Auditor's Office show challenger Todd Maher defeated incumbent Alan Armstrong for the county's 2nd district supervisor's Republican nomination. Maher tallied 1,473 votes--or 68.29%, to Armstrong's 681 votes, or 31.57%. However, County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen announced in a press release Tuesday night that she's made a request to conduct an administrative recount "of all races in all precincts" as a result of a technical glitch involving the county's voting machines. While saying each machine was thoroughly tested prior to Election Day, Wellhausen says the Iowa Secretary of State's Office reported issues with the Unisyn voting equipment, including multiple instances of paper jams when voters inserted ballots into the tabulator. She says this caused the number on the tabulator to increase and lead to the appearance that more ballots were cast than voters who signed a declaration of eligibility. Wellhausen adds the county's equipment vendor, Adkins, advised that older motherboards in the equipment caused the problem. Approval of the recount is on the agenda of a special county board of supervisor's meeting Wednesday morning at 8.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO