GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Western Slope will be getting hotter this week!. Average high temperature for early June is close to the middle 80s. Records for Grand Junction exist very near 100 degrees and by the upcoming weekend there could be some “record threats”. Dry and hotter conditions should be the order of business along the Western Slope after Wednesday. Storm potential drops off through the weekend, but a chance will exist in the mountains Thursday and a more widespread opportunity for the region exists early next week. Take care of yourself/check in with friends and your neighbors as the late week temperatures will be jumping into the middle and upper 90s. Plan your outdoor activities to include rest, shade and rehydration. Remember not to leave children or pets in an enclosed car during these temperatures for any amount of time.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO