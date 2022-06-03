ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy school van driver accused of being impaired after crash

By Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
QUINCY, Mass. — A Quincy School van driver was arrested following a minor crash after police say he was impaired while driving a student home on Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

According to Qunicy Public School’s Superintendent Kevin Mulvey, when police arrived at the crash it was determined that the school van driver was operating the vehicle while impaired and was arrested at the scene.

Quincy Public Schools provides transportation for approximately 1,200 students daily to and from school, and just under 900 students are transported on vans, mini-busses, and busses driven by Quincy Public Schools employees, with support from several outside transportation vendors for 300 students.

Both the Quincy Police Department and public schools have filed with the Department of Children & Families for an investigation of the incident.

“As always, I appreciate the response and support of Quincy police to the Quincy public schools community,” said Superintendent Mulvey. “If you have concerns or questions about this incident, please contact me at (617)-984-8701 or via email at kevinmulvey@quincypublicschools.com”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

