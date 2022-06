Along a fence that separates the Cooke Cemetery from a wooded area nearby in rural Buffalo County, one of the gravestones offers a reminder that Wisconsinites who took up arms in the Civil War understood exactly what they were fighting for. The marker recalls Chauncey Cooke, who at the age of 16 joined the 25th Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry Regiment and marched off to fight with an admonition from his abolitionist father: "Don't forget that there are four million slaves whose hope of liberty is at stake in this war."

