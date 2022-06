Summer reading programs have begun at Mesa Public Library and White Rock Library. Courtesy photo. Adult and Youth summer reading programs at Mesa Public and White Rock Branch Libraries are underway. Both programs will run at both libraries from June 6 through July 30 and will accommodate all ages categories, including infants and toddlers. Read books, complete fun activities, and track your progress to earn prizes or tickets to apply toward prize drawings (depending on your age category). Most program activities are logged online through a user-friendly platform called Beanstack. If you already have a free Beanstack account, log in to get started. If you don’t already have an account, look for the Beanstack icon on the library’s homepage, LosAlamosLibrary.org, to create one, or ask for help at a library service desk.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 18 HOURS AGO