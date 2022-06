HOMER, MI (WTVB) – A 19-year-old Homer man is being credited by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with saving two other men from drowning last Friday afternoon. The Calhoun County Marine Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the area of M-60 and N Drive South in the village of Homer for a possible drowning. The investigation revealed that a 36-year-old Homer man and a 42-year-old Arkansas man were trying to cross the Kalamazoo River; however, they both began to drown. The 19-year-old heard a commotion and was able to pull both men out of the water.

