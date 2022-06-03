I-75 in Mackinaw City To Close June 14-16 For US-23 Bridge Deck, Beams Demolition

From 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 through 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, I-75 in Mackinaw City will be closed while the southbound US-23 bridge deck and beams are demolished, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured on Nicolet Street (Exit 337) to Jamet Street (Exit 339). Southbound traffic will be detoured on Jamet Street, Louvigny Street, Central Avenue and Nicolet Street.

The southbound I-75 exit ramp to US-23 in Mackinaw City has been closed since Tuesday as contractors remove and replace the ramp’s bridge beams and deck.

Drivers planning to stop in Mackinaw City or head east on US-23 toward Cheboygan will be directed to take Exit 339 and detour on Jamet Street, Louvigny Street, Central Avenue, and Nicolet Street. This detour will be in place through October.