ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids Police Investigating Discovery of Unidentified Body

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29TDce_0fzOheXU00

The Big Rapids Police Department is investigating the discovery of a body of an unidentified white female along the White Pine Trail early Friday morning.

Officers found the body while patrolling the White Pine Trail near Colburn Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Friday, June 3.

Big Rapids police say there is no threat to the public and that more details will be released when they are available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Big Rapids Police Department at 231-527-0005.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Investigation underway after body found in SE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is investigation a dead body that was found Monday evening. We’re told the body, belonging to an adult man, was found near Horton Avenue and Alger Street. GRPD adds they have placed a person of interest in custody.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

POLICE BLOTTER: 13-year-old allegedly tries to pull knife on mom

BIG RAPIDS — Officers with the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety responded to the following calls. All calls may not be reported. All suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Friday, June 3. • Police investigated the homicide of a woman that officers...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Driver killed in M-40 crash when thrown from vehicle

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A driver was killed Monday, June 6, in a single-vehicle crash on M-40 near Allegan. The driver’s name has not been released pending notification of family. The crash was reported a 6:21 p.m. The vehicle was going south when it left the road and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Rapids Police
Midland Daily News

Man arraigned in death of Big Rapids woman found on White Pine Trail

BIG RAPIDS — A 23-year-old man suspected in the death of a Big Rapids woman found Friday along White Pine Trail is facing a charge of non-negligent manslaughter/voluntary homicide. Daykota Dallas Handrich was arraigned June 4 in Mecosta County's 77th District Court. He is being held without bond. According...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Allegan County woman missing for 19 years

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Tuesday marks 19 years since an Allegan County woman went missing. Michelle Amy Lokker disappeared June 7, 2003. Allegan County officials say she was in Holland near Fennville when she was last seen. Michelle was described as a white woman standing at 5'4", weighing 115...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Man who died in Eaton County rollover crash identified

WALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) released the name of the individual who was killed in a vehicle crash on Marshall Road Saturday night. The victim was identified as Wesley Joe Faust, age 40, of Charlotte. He was one of three occupants in the...
EATON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
9&10 News

Witnesses Recognized For Their Efforts in Convicting Rose City Bank Robber

Michigan State Police recognized five women Tuesday for the role they played in convicting the man who robbed a Rose City bank in 2019. Michael Mier was arrested in September of 2019 for armed robbery. He robbed the Mercantile Bank in Rose City and made false bomb threats to surrounding schools and hospitals. Detective Sergeant Craig Johnson of the Michigan State Police says the witness’ help was crucial.
ROSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy