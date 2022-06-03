Big Rapids Police Investigating Discovery of Unidentified Body

The Big Rapids Police Department is investigating the discovery of a body of an unidentified white female along the White Pine Trail early Friday morning.

Officers found the body while patrolling the White Pine Trail near Colburn Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Friday, June 3.

Big Rapids police say there is no threat to the public and that more details will be released when they are available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Big Rapids Police Department at 231-527-0005.