ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Legend Of Xanadu is Woodcote hero for Channon

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05u20a_0fzOgyU300

Mick Channon won the Cazoo Woodcote British EBF Stakes for the first time in 10 years as Ascot-bound Legend Of Xanadu streaked down the middle of the Epsom straight.

An easy winner at Redcar 18 days ago, it had taken the Sixties Icon colt four races to break his duck. But clearly the penny has now dropped with the son of Sixties Icon and he looks a much improved juvenile since his first run at Pontefract in early April.

William Buick was content to tuck in from his wide draw and then made his challenge widest of all, sweeping by leader Commander Straker at the furlong marker and while Hugo Palmer’s Self Praise flew home, he could only get within a length and a quarter of the 4-1 joint-favourite.

Paddy Power gave the winner a 14-1 quote for the Coventry Stakes at the Royal meeting later this month, although the Chesham could well be the target.

Jack Channon, assistant to his father, said: “Dad is at home today. He might come tomorrow as we have two runners. It is a big old crowd and he has plenty of work on at home. He is a cracking home-bred and that was a great performance.

“He is a lovely horse and always has been from day one. Everyone keeps saying he needs further, but you have only got to look at the horse to see his is built like a two-year-old and he is certainly proving that.

“He will certainly get further, but I asked William after Redcar, ‘would you step him up to seven (furlongs)?’.

“He said to stick at six as he has so much speed. Today he showed he can stay as they went hard and he stayed on really well up the hill. I’d say the Chesham would be the obvious route now, as this is not a Listed race and he won’t have penalty going into that, so that would be the obvious route.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RUjRy_0fzOgyU300
Totally Charming and William Buick (left) win the World Pool Handicap (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Buick made it an immediate double on the card with a well-timed run aboard Totally Charming (4-1 joint-favourite) who was daringly produced through a gap between horses with two furlongs to go in the World Pool Handicap.

The George Boughey-trained four-year-old was always well positioned to follow up his All-Weather Vase Mile Handicap success at Lingfield and Buick sat in behind the pace before producing the lightly-raced Charming Thought gelding, who made it four wins from eight career starts.

Though the Jim Crowley-ridden Revich stuck on for second, the winner had a length and a half in hand at the line, with Fantastic Fox a further length back in third.

Boughey said: “He’s been training good. The ground was a bit of a question mark as he’s been doing his winning on the all-weather but he’s progressive.

“He’s a horse we’ve put in the Hunt Cup, but over the last 10 or 12 years he wouldn’t have got in off that mark 91 so we thought we’d come here.

“He’s an agile horse, he’s a fun horse and mentally he’s a lot more relaxed now. We gelded him and he’s maturing.

“He’s only done one bit of work since he last ran and doesn’t take a huge amount of training.

“He’s bred to be a turf horse so I thought he’d handle it.”

Betfair cut Totally Charming to 12-1 from 25-1 for the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot on June 15.

Royal Champion was a 14-1 winner of the Cazoo Handicap for Andrea Atzeni and Roger Varian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UnuNK_0fzOgyU300
Royal Champion winning the Cazoo Handicap (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

The four-year-old was running for the first time since being gelded and struck up the middle of the track, brushing off a late challenge from both Good Birthday and Soto Sizzler to triumph by two and a quarter lengths.

Betfair revised the horse’s Royal Ascot Hunt Cup odds from 20-1 to 12-1 and trimmed his John Smith’s Cup odds from 16-1 to 10-1.

“He was straightforward. He wasn’t very nice as a two-year-old and we tried him quite highly last year,” Atzeni said.

“We had him in the Feilden, because we wanted to see if he was a French Derby horse or a Derby horse, and he ran OK. Then we tried him in the Dante and it didn’t really work out.

“Maybe the horse didn’t really have a chance, but we were scratching our heads a bit because his work at home has always been good. That is the reason we went for those sort of races and he is beautifully-bred. He is by Shamardal out of a good mare (Emirates Queen) – I used to ride her.

He needs to get his toe in and obviously he has been gelded. I’ve no idea what the plan is for him. We did not know what to do with this fellow until today – we just had to find out.

“Trip-wise, we didn’t know if he was a mile or a mile-and-a-quarter horse, but he is a home-bred, which is nice.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rogue Bear has York return on radar

Tom Clover is eyeing a return to York with Rogue Bear following his head defeat to Bollin Joan when stepped up to an extended 10 furlongs at the Dante meeting last month. The gelded son of Kodiac has proven a consistent operator in the opening third of the season, but is still searching for that elusive big handicap victory following three narrow defeats.
ANIMALS
newschain

Louis shares cuddle with Charles as he sits on his grandpa’s lap

Playful Prince Louis shared a sweet moment with his grandpa the Prince of Wales as he sat on Charles’ lap during the Jubilee Pageant. Heir to the throne Charles rocked him from side to side in time to the music and pointed out scenes as the parade passed by the royal box on the final day of the celebrations.
WORLD
newschain

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge. The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Channon
Person
William Buick
Person
Andrea Atzeni
Person
Roger Varian
Person
John Legend
newschain

Queen wears green as Platinum Jubilee celebrations conclude

The Queen chose to wear bright green as she brought Platinum Jubilee celebrations to a close on Sunday. The monarch appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace wearing a Stewart Parvin outfit – a vibrant green double crepe wool dress and coat, adorned with the Bow Brooch. Her outfit...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xanadu#Royal Ascot#Royal Hunt#Cazoo Woodcote#British#Pontefract#Chesham
newschain

Dual Gold Cup hero Al Boum Photo bows out

Dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo has been retired and will embark on a new career in eventing. The Willie Mullins-trained 10-year-old was last seen running in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris at Auteuil, where he made no impact and was eventually pulled up by Paul Townend. He...
SPORTS
newschain

White supremacist targeted Harry and Meghan’s son in podcast, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie as an “abomination that should be put down” in his online podcast, a court has heard. Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason” in the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, a jury was told.
SOCIETY
newschain

Platinum Jubilee Pageant begins with pomp and pageantry

Pomp and pageantry kicked off the final day of festivities celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign as a ceremonial military procession launched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Guardsmen, Gurkhas, Royal Marines and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment in their breastplates and plumed feathers were among the hundreds of servicemen and women who led the way marching along the streets around Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Zain Claudette on course for Commonwealth Cup return

Zain Claudette will have her first run of the season in next week’s Commonwealth Cup, trainer Ismail Mohammed has confirmed. The three-year-old daughter of No Nay Never is a course-and-distance winner, having taken a Group Three six-furlong prize at Ascot last July on her third outing. She backed that...
SPORTS
newschain

US seizes Russian oligarch’s £259 million superyacht in Fiji

The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the 325-million-dollar (£259 million) vessel. Within two hours of the verdict, the vessel set sail for the US. The court ruling represented a significant victory...
POLITICS
newschain

Highlights from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations have seen antics on the balcony, flag-waving Windsors and an unexpected royal double act with a famous bear. Here are some of the highlights from the four days of festivities. The Jubilee Queen. After 70 years on the throne, the Queen remains the leading...
WORLD
newschain

Car industry suffers second worst May in three decades

The UK’s automotive industry suffered its second weakest May in three decades, figures show. Just 124,394 new cars were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said. That was down 20.6% compared with the same month last year. It was the second lowest number of...
ECONOMY
newschain

Tropical Storm Alex forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday morning on a track to come ashore in southern Florida with heavy rain and gusty winds. National Hurricane Centre forecasters said in an advisory at 5am local time that Alex...
FORT PIERCE, FL
newschain

Johnson discusses efforts to lift blockade of Ukrainian grain exports

Boris Johnson and President Volodymyr Zelensky have discussed efforts to end Russia’s blockade on grain exports from Ukraine, Downing Street said. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the two leaders had an “in depth” discussion about the latest military situation as Moscow continued its offensive in the eastern Donbas region.
ECONOMY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy