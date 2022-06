CASPER, Wyo. — Health and human service providers in Wyoming are able to apply for several grants being administered by the Wyoming Department of Health. “The organizations that offer healthcare and other support services to our state’s residents have carried an extra burden the last couple of years,” Stefan Johansson, director of the WDH, said in a press release Monday. “These funding opportunities can offer some help and a chance to look ahead for improvements.”

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO