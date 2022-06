Litter removal, mulching, weeding and planting might seem like just a way for high school students to make money over the summer, but it can also be more than that. More than 300 Peoria Public School students will "beautify" the City of Peoria this summer through the Mayor's Youth Program, which focuses on caring for the city’s storm water infrastructure and green spaces.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO