Reward Offered for Information In Flint Man’s Death

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest for the death of a...

nbc25news.com

Police looking for suspect vehicle possibly involved in Flint murder

FLINT, Mich. - Police are looing for a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide. 31-year-old Lequavis Marquan Williams was found shot to deaths in his vehicle on the corner of of Avenue A and E. Baker Street on Flint’s north side on March 24th. Investigators say...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Police Identify Victims in Triple Homicide

Source: Saginaw Police Dept. Saginaw Police are releasing the names of the victims who died in a shooting over the weekend at 326 S. 11th. Officers responded to the address about 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found two men dead. They have been identified as Mariano Escareno and Rafael Campos, both 24-year-olds from Saginaw.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Man accused of fatal shooting outside Flint store bound over for trial

FLINT, MI – The felony case of a Flint man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old man outside a Flint store in April is headed to circuit court for trial. Rory Amere-Deion Gillespie was scheduled to appear before Genesee County District Court Judge Vikki Bayeh-Haley on Friday, June 3, for a preliminary examination on felony charges including first-degree murder.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Search For Suspect After 74-Year-Old Driver Killed In Hit-And-Run

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit. Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run | Credit: Detroit Police Department On May 18, the hit-and-run happened in the area of W. McNichols and Telegraph. Police say the suspect was driving a stolen Chevy Camaro when he drove through a red light and hit a 74-year-old man driving a silver 2000 GMC Sierra pick-up truck. Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run | Credit: Detroit Police Department The suspect then fled the scene on foot. Police say the suspect left a few articles of clothing behind in the Camaro, including Dior shoes. If you have any information on this crime, submit a tip to www.detroitrewards.tv and include case#: 2205210103. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

Saginaw Man Dies in Ogemaw County Car Crash

A 63-year-old Saginaw man died Monday after crashing his car on M-33 in Ogemaw County, according to Michigan State Police. MSP West Branch Post troopers say the driver lost control of his pickup while going around a curve on M-33 near Heath Road. His pickup rolled after entering the ditch, and the driver was ejected.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland County Deputies Investigate After Man Found Dead In Pontiac Parking Lot

(CBS DETROIT) — Investigators are looking into the death of a man whose body was found Monday morning in a Pontiac parking lot. Authorities were responding to calls of multiple shots fired at about 6 a.m. when they found the victim near Cherry Hill Drive and West Fairmount Avenue, The Detroit News reports. First responders attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive the victim. An autopsy has been scheduled. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Reward offered for information on vandalism at St. Stan’s facilities

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are searching for those accused of vandalizing St. Stan’s fairgrounds and athletic facilities in Bay City. The crime happened sometime between Sunday evening, April 24 and Wednesday morning, April 27, according to Crime Stoppers of Bay County. The press box and one of...
BAY CITY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest man after weapon reportedly found during Lansing traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police arrested a 28-year-old man Sunday after a traffic stop in Lansing. According to authorities, troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop, which resulted in the arrest of a man for a warrant, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and driving while license suspended.
Detroit News

Panicked calls before learning fire kills 5 in Flint family

Flint — It was news Resheema Whitner never imagined hearing. A panicked call from a relative out of state early Monday about a devastating fire at her cousin's home blocks away spurred the city native to rush over, where she saw the smoldering remains and learned the unfathomable truth.
FLINT, MI

