ISP troopers use AED to save man's life while working the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers were monitoring traffic during the Indy 500 Sunday morning when they received a call that a man had collapsed on Georgetown Road.

Troopers arrived at the scene where they found Robert Purgh, 80, lying on the street completely unconscious and not breathing. According to ISP, they immediately began life-saving measures.

Troopers and Susanne McAllen, a nurse, worked together to help Purgh.

Trooper Dakota Anderson brought his Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and Trooper AJ Coffee began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). ISP Police Sergeant Katie Salzman issued her rescue breathing mask so McAllen could provide rescue breaths, ISP said.

ISP Captain Shea Reliford provided three additional rounds of chest compressions.

Troopers administered a shock from the AED and were able to help Purgh regain a pulse.

Purgh was transported to Methodist Hospital where he is stable and awake.

“The AED made all the difference," stated John Fruehling, Purgh’s son-in-law, who was with Purgh. "Doctors said without the AED and CPR, Robert wouldn’t be here."