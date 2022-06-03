ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Claimed Veteran Defensive Lineman, But Lions Had Higher Waiver Priority

By James Rapien
 4 days ago

The veteran was released by Atlanta this week

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were one of eight teams that put a waiver claim in on defensive lineman John Cominsky.

The Falcons released the veteran this week. Ultimately, the Lions landed Cominsky because they had the highest waiver priority.

The Baberton, Ohio native only appeared in four games for Atlanta last season. He has 41 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 41 career games.

The Lions, Colts, Commanders, Browns, Texans, Cardinals, Vikings and Bengals put in a claim for Cominsky according to ESPN's Field Yates.

