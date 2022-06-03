ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't appear to speak with Prince William and Kate Middleton despite attending the same Platinum Jubilee event

By Maria Noyen
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5D0m_0fzOatHg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEcTa_0fzOatHg00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seated on the opposite aisle to the senior working royals.

Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a Service of Thanksgiving in London on Friday.
  • The royal event, held in honor of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, was their first in over 2 years.
  • While Prince William and Kate Middleton were also there, the two couples did not appear to interact.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were all present at a royal event held in honor of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Friday, but the two couples did not interact with one another.

Harry and Markle arrived at St Paul's Cathedral in London for a service of thanksgiving for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee prior to any of the senior working royals. Their appearance marked the couple's first joint royal engagement in over two years, since stepping back from royal life and moving to the US. They arrived in the UK on Wednesday alongside their two children, Archie and Lilibet , according to Vanity Fair.

Despite their former nickname along with William and Middleton being the "Fab Four," which they gained during their time working as a unit on the Royal Foundation prior to 2019, the two couples were seen sitting on opposite sides of the aisle at the event reuniting them all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04veBM_0fzOatHg00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were guided to their seats.

Dan Kitwood -WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seated on the second row of wooden pews on the left side of the cathedral aisle next to Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, and their husbands.

Photos from the service show Harry seemingly joking around with the others on the bench and also leaning forward to the next row where Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were sitting.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat on the right side, between Princess Anne, Prince Charles, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qT5I_0fzOatHg00
Prince William and Kate Middleton were seated by Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Following the end of the service, Harry and Markle were pictured speaking with Zara Tindall , granddaughter to Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband Mike Tindall. They were then seen walking down the steps of the cathedral before leaving the event.

Elsewhere, Middleton and William were also seen leaving the event in a procession with Charles and Camilla, who they've made joint appearances with as a foursome in previous years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3raGbh_0fzOatHg00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Zara Tindall, left, and right, Prince William and Kate Middleton leave the cathedral alongside Charles and Camilla.

TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images, Dan Kitwood -WPA Pool/Getty Images

Both senior working royals and extended family then went to London's Guildhall for a lunch reception with Vincent Keaveny, the Lord Mayor of London, according to The Mirror. However, the publication reported that neither Harry nor Markle attended.

Kensington Palace and representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 94

nyc
4d ago

so what...Harry and Meghan were seated behind his Uncle Prince Edward and his wife. and Prince William and Kate were with Prince Charles and the future Queen,Camilla.

Reply(2)
15
Sis V Swann
4d ago

lol William he's already announced that they don't talk in public because professional lip readers are now watching their every move. lol AND we ALL have family members that we have disagreements with. they will either work it out or they won't. lol lol

Reply
14
Susan Docken
4d ago

William and Kate are probably keeping their distance and not engaging in conversations with Harry and MAG-GOT because they don't want to have it secretly recorded. It's a shame that this family has been torn apart like this but you don't throw your family under the bus or air false accusations especially for money and GREED. I pray that somehow the damage can someday be repaired, especially for the childrens sake. 🙏

Reply(8)
48
Related
OK! Magazine

Haunted Eyes: Body Language Expert Analyzes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle At The Platinum Jubilee

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne at the Platinum Jubilee, body language expert Judi James weighed in on the royal family's moods. While she noticed Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared calm and in excellent spirits, Judi claimed the Duke of Sussex looked "subdued and wary" at the highly anticipated event, much like "a dog with its tail between his legs.""He performed multiple clothing touches to suggest anxiety as he walked round from the car and kept one hand held to his waist as he took his wife’s hand in the...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Prince Harry
Person
St Paul
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Shock: Prince George May Never Be King, Monarchy Could Allegedly Be Abolished After Prince Charles, Duke Of Cambridge

Kate Middleton and Prince William have already informed their eldest son, Prince George, about his future role in the monarchy. However, some believed that he might not see that day coming because the future of the British monarchy is uncertain. Kate Middleton And Prince William's Son Prince George And His...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle's secret engagement during visit to Uvalde revealed - and she went unnoticed

The Duchess of Sussex went unnoticed as she donated food at a community centre in Uvalde on Thursday. Meghan Markle cut a low profile as she went to honour victims of the tragic school shooting that killed 21 people, including 19 children. The royal reportedly entered the back entrance of Herby Ham Activity Center to deliver two crates of food, beverages, and desserts for blood donors.
UVALDE, TX
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Vanity Fair#The Royal Foundation
Marie Claire

Prince William and Prince Harry “Are Very Much Back on Their Old Buddy Terms” Ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry—whose relationship has been strained for the better part of five years—will reunite face-to-face this week as Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick off. (The Sussexes are reportedly going to fly out imminently for the U.K.) And, according to an exclusive from The Mirror, the brothers are intentionally working to repair their rift, hoping for a drama-free weekend celebrating their beloved grandmother the Queen and her 70 years on the throne.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Fears Her & Prince Harry's Visit To The U.K. Will Make Him Want To Move Back Home, Claims Source

In just one week, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two kids will return to the U.K. to attend the Platinum Jubilee, which will mark their first royal engagement as a family of four. The gathering will also act as 11-month-old Lilibet's introduction to her relatives, so it should be a joyous occasion — but an insider believes otherwise.According to a Star source, the former actress, 40, is worried the festivities will cause her husband, 37, to start reminiscing on his old life. "Meghan is freaking out about the Jubilee," the insider spilled. "And that the royals will get their...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Prince Charles gets uncontrollable fit of laughter - and Prince William and Camilla's reaction is hilarious

The royal family united on Sunday to attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in honour of the Queen's 70 years of the throne. The incredible event featured many acts, but as the final part of the pageant, which featured carnival floats, appeared in front of the royal box, Prince Charles couldn't help but laugh uncontrollably - and it was all captured on video.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Heartbreak: Camilla Parker-Bowles Husband To Have A Chaotic Tour Just Like Kate Middleton And Prince William's Trip In March? Queen Elizabeth's Son Demanded To Do This

Prince Charles is currently on his three-day Canada tour today, alongside his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are representing Queen Elizabeth in her Platinum Jubilee year to commemorate her 70 years of reign in the United Kingdom. Most, if not all, are aware that Canada remains...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

In pictures: Harry and Meghan join royals for National Service of Thanksgiving

The Royal Family and guests have attended a service of thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral - but without the monarch herself. She is resting at Windsor Castle and is believed to have watched the service on television. Many politicians were among the guests, including Prime Minister Boris...
U.K.
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Heartbreak: Prince William’s Wife Broke Down Before Their Royal Wedding? Duchess Of Cambridge Reportedly Upset After This Secret Was Exposed

Kate Middleton has been enjoying a certain level of privacy even though she’s technically considered a public figure. Even though she represents Queen Elizabeth and supports Prince William, Middleton is still able to keep certain aspects of her life private. For instance, royal fans only get information about Middleton’s children from her or Prince William, and they rarely share photos to commemorate special occasions.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Duchess Of Cambridge Allegedly Appeared Upset, Moody During 3 Important Events Involving Prince William, Pippa Middleton, Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton is the epitome of class and grace. Throughout the years that she has been seen in public, it has been very rare for royal fans to see her without a smile on her face. The Duchess of Cambridge rarely shows negative emotions, but a body language expert revisited three key instances wherein Middleton seemed upset or moody.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen's aides have formed a 'ring of steel' around the monarch to prevent Harry and Meghan using her as a source of content for their Netflix show during Jubilee celebrations, royal expert claims

The Queen has a 'ring of steel' around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex's film.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

444K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy