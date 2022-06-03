ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boris Johnson booed by crowd as he walks into the Queen's Platinum Jubilee service

By Natalie Musumeci
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qAT4T_0fzOZEQM00
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Symonds arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022.

AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was booed Friday by a crowd gathered for a Platinum Jubilee event.
  • Johnson faced the jeers as he arrived with his wife Carrie Symonds at Saint Paul's Cathedral in London.
  • The British prime minister has been under fire for the so-called "partygate" scandal.

Embattled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was booed on Friday by a crowd gathered for one of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee events.

Johnson received a barrage of jeers as he arrived with his wife Carrie Symonds by his side at Saint Paul's Cathedral in London for the Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving service, according to video from the BBC .

The British leader endured the booing — and some whistling — from the onlookers for several seconds after he stepped out of a black car and went up the stairs to the cathedral with his wife.

Johnson appeared unphased by the backlash at the event for the Platinum Jubliee, which celebrates the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

The UK prime minister has been under fire for the so-called "partygate" scandal surrounding Downing Street parties and gatherings that were held despite COVID-19 lockdowns.

Johnson has faced calls to resign over the lockdown bashes.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Heartbreak: Camilla Parker-Bowles Husband To Have A Chaotic Tour Just Like Kate Middleton And Prince William's Trip In March? Queen Elizabeth's Son Demanded To Do This

Prince Charles is currently on his three-day Canada tour today, alongside his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are representing Queen Elizabeth in her Platinum Jubilee year to commemorate her 70 years of reign in the United Kingdom. Most, if not all, are aware that Canada remains...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen's aides have formed a 'ring of steel' around the monarch to prevent Harry and Meghan using her as a source of content for their Netflix show during Jubilee celebrations, royal expert claims

The Queen has a 'ring of steel' around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex's film.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Carrie Symonds
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
St Paul
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Heir Warned About Meghan Markle's Political Plans, Duke Will Reportedly Face 'Serious Problem' With Harry's Wife's Ambitions

Prince Charles is warned ahead of the possibility of Meghan Markle joining politics in the U.S. Many believed that when Prince Harry's wife does so, it may cause a problem in the royal household. Prince Charles Could Allegedly Face Problems If Meghan Markle Pursues A Career In Politics. Many believed...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Princess Beatrice's Father 'Canceled' Forever After Being Linked To Jeffrey Epstein Scandal? Duke Reportedly Using Queen Elizabeth To Return To Limelight

Prince Andrew has become a favorite subject of criticism since Virginia Giuffre accused him of s*xual assault and intentional infliction. In court documents, the alleged victim claimed she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s s*x trafficking and abuse from the age of 16. Virginia Giuffre said Prince Andrew s*xually...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Duke of Cambridge Allegedly Disliked Meghan Markle’s Political Views? Future King Reportedly Argued With Prince Harry Over His Concerns About The Duchess

Prince William and Meghan Markle never had the opportunity to be close to each other. After all, the Duke of Cambridge already had some reservations about the Duchess of Sussex even before her wedding to Prince Harry. In fact, Prince William never shied away from telling his younger brother how...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#British Royal Family#Uk#Ap Photo#The Queen Elizabeth Ii#The Platinum Jubliee
Daily Mail

'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

The Royal Family is 'risking reputational damage' by allowing Harry and Meghan to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, majority of Britons believe according to new poll​

The majority of people believe the Royal Family has risked reputational damage after Harry and Meghan attended the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, a poll has found. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including William and Kate to watch...
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice is the new royal hair goals - move over Kate Middleton

Aside from Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice is one of the most famous royal redheads! The daughter of Prince Andrew gave birth to her daughter Sienna in 2021, and since then, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi really upped her hair game, regularly sporting luscious locks. The Duchess of Cambridge may...
WORLD
Daily Mail

All aboard! Meghan Markle donned £995 naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead for BBQ with Prince Harry and Archie - days before she is due to travel to the UK for Queen's Jubilee

The Duchess of Sussex donned a naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead as she attended a BBQ over the weekend with the Duke. Meghan Markle, 40, has been on hand to support her husband Prince Harry, 37, and his polo team, Los Padres, at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in recent weeks.
TRAVEL
Insider

Insider

444K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy