ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Just 12 days shy of her 92nd Birthday, former Mayor Betty Jo Rhea has passed away. Current RH Mayor John Gettys says she and her team absolutely changed the trajectory of our city. She was ahead of her time and had a vision. While you could say she was a last of her kind, he says “it’s more appropriate to say she was the first of a kind, she changed Rock Hill forever”. More on CN2 from the Mayor on this Monday night at 6.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO