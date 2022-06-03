ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

New street impact fees take effect June 22 in Austin — here's how they work

By Mike Christen
 4 days ago
Starting on June 22, developers in Austin will be charged a one-time street impact fee that will fund transportation...

Erica Wenkle
3d ago

WHAT?!! Economy Price Hike..Cost of LIVING and residing in Austin. i think it's most likey and illegal thx hike that must have some loopholes in whoch The City of Austin recouperates some minor Loses.What?! this sounds Ridiculous.!It is just simply The City tryung to eek out some profit out of the tragedy of this Bear Economy.

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

